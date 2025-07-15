The Tampa Bay Rays have been cleared by Major League Baseball to play their home playoff games this fall at Steinbrenner Field, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are spending the season at the New York Yankees' spring training home after Hurricane Milton tore the roof off Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay has a 50-47 record at the All-Star break, sitting a game and a half outside of a wild-card spot. The Rays lost four straight games before the pause.

Steinbrenner Field seats just 11,000, but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he wasn't interest in changing the league rules because of the situation.

“Our rule has always been that people play in their home stadiums during the World Series. And I'm not of a mind to change that rule," Manfred said. "I understand it's a unique situation. It's different, but that's where they're playing. That's where they're going to play their games.”

