The Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are reportedly not close to a potential extension, with USA Today's Bob Nightengale writing that the team is "at least $100 million apart" from the 25-year-old's asking price of $450 million.

Guerrero is entering his final arbitration year, and is set for free agency at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Nightengale also reports that if a deal cannot be reached by spring training, the Montreal native will opt to test the waters in free agency. The report cites that the Boston Red Sox, one of Toronto's division rivals, are a team that Guerrero "would love" to play for.

The four-time All-Star bounced back in a big way last season with a slash line of .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI for his best statistical year since a runner-up finish for MVP in 2021.

Guerrero's teammate, Bo Bichette, is also set for free agency after the 2025 season, with Nightengale adding that the shortstop is "as good as gone" at the conclusion of his contract.

Bichette struggled with injury last year, with the Orlando native appearing in just half of Toronto's 162 game schedule.

A two-time All-Star, Bichette led the league in hits from 2021-22, and garnered MVP votes in three of the last four seasons.