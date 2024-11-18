Keep up with all the latest news and updates from MLB Free Agency.

Blue Jays not the best fit for Soto?

The Toronto Blue Jays have been strongly linked to superstar free agent outfielder Juan Soto this offseason. The Jays were the first team to meet Soto last week and Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes Toronto is one of the biggest threats, outside of the New York Yankees and New York Mets, to sign the four-time all-star.

ESPN's Buster Olney tempered expectations on TSN Radio, reporting that few MLB executives believe Soto will sign outside of New York.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal threw more cold water on the idea of Soto signing with the Blue Jays on Monday morning. Rosenthal reports that Soto will almost certainly sign with the team that presents the best offer, and while the Jays have the resources the outbid New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, Toronto may not be the best on-field fit for Soto moving forward.

Homegrown stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette remain unsigned and are set to hit free agency after next season. With a farm system that tanks in the bottom-third in the majors, according to Baseball America, the Blue Jays may not be as well positioned to remain competitive long-term than Soto's other suitors.

Rosenthal speculates that the Blue Jays might be in a difficult negotiating position with free agents, while Guerrero remains unsigned.

"Perhaps Guerrero is telling the Jays, 'Find some players to put around me, and then I’ll consider staying.' Perhaps Soto, Anthony Santander and other Jays free-agent targets are saying, 'Sign Vlad Jr., and then we’ll talk.' In which case, the Jays are stuck between a rock and a hard place — an impossible position, but one of their own making," Rosenthal wrote.

Rosenthal adds that several teams can offer similar term and money in any Soto contract, such as the Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox, while offering a higher competitive floor.

Soto’s next deal is expected to approach Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million payday from last winter over a 14 or 15 year term.

Soto, 26, helped the Yankees reach the World Series this past season, hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs alongside a .419 on-base percentage and a .989 OPS over 157 games in 2024, his seventh season in the majors. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic hit .327 with four homers and nine RBIs over 14 playoff games in October.

Bregman looking for Big Money

Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman and agent Scott Boras are looking for a big payday this winter.

Rosenthal speculates that the former Houston Astros all-star could be aiming for a contract similar to the 11-year, $350 million extension Manny Machado signed with the Padres in 2023.

That type of term and money is likely out of reach for Bregman after a fellow Boras client, Matt Chapman, signed a six-ear, $151 million deal with the San Francisco Giants last offseason.

Bregman, 30, slashed .260/.315/.453 in 145 games with the Astros last season, hitting 26 home runs with 75 RBI and 79 runs scored. He is five years removed from his best season in 2019 when he hit 41 homers and drove in 112 runs while finishing as the American League MVP runner up behind Los Angeles Angeles outfielder Mike Trout.

Red Sox looking into Snell, Fried

While the team continues it's pursuit of Juan Soto, the Boston Red sox are also looking to upgrade their rotation. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Red Sox are speaking to starters Blake Snell and Max Fried.

Snell, 31, is coming off a solid season with the Giants, as he finished with a 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 145 strikeouts over 104 innings.

After winning the second Cy Young Award of his career with the Padres in 2023, Snell signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants that included an opt-out after the first year, which Snell exercised.

Fried, 30, has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves. He is a two-time all-star that finished last season with a 3.25 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 174.1 innings.

White Sox sign Slater

The Chicago White Sox have signed outfielder Austin Slater to a major-league deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The 31-year-old slashed .209/.321/.266 in 212 plate appearances last season with the Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Baltimore Orioles.

Slater holds a career .252 batting average with 40 home runs and 48 stolen bases in 634 career games.