Newman, Angels strike deal

Infielder Kevin Newman and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a deal, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The 31-year-old appeared in 111 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024, slashing .278/.311/.375 with three homers and 28 RBI.

He spent his first five big league seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and played 2023 with the Cincinnati Reds before moving onto the D-Backs this past year.

Crochet's White Sox days likely over

Garrett Crochet was heavily involved in trade rumours at this past summer's deadline and according to ESPN's Buster Olney, all signs point to him having pitched his last game for the Chicago White Sox.

"They're going to trade him this winter," a rival evaluator told Olney at the GM Meetings last week in San Antonio. "It's not a matter of if; it's a question of when."

Olney reports the ChiSox are looking for a package of prospects constructed around at least one high-ceiling young player, preferably a position player, though they would also be willing to listen on an offer built around a young arm. Olney adds the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox as teams expected to have interest in Crochet.

The 25-year-old went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 146.0 innings last season, his first as a starter. Crochet's previous high in innings as a professional came during the 2021 season when he tossed 54.1 frames out of the bullpen.

TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents

For the seventh year in a row, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell and TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips have combined efforts to rank and evaluate the top 75 players available in free agency this winter, with Juan Soto clocking in as the obvious No. 1. Click here to see the full list and see where each player may land and the type of deal they may receive.