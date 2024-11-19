MLB Free Agency: No offers made to Soto yet, Phillies still want in

As MLB free agency continues the spotlight remains are star slugger Juan Soto.

Despite meeting with a handful of teams last week, including the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and New York Mets, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports no offers are believed to have been made.

Heyman adds that the meetings were viewed as "getting acquainted sessions, especially for the owners."

As the league-wide courtship of Soto continues, Heyman reports that the Philadelphia Phillies still plan to meet with Soto, noting the team is extremely interested in the outfielder.

Soto’s next deal is expected to approach Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million payday from last winter over a 14 or 15 year term.

Soto, 26, helped the Yankees reach the World Series this past season, hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs alongside a .419 on-base percentage and a .989 OPS over 157 games in 2024, his seventh season in the majors. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic hit .327 with four homers and nine RBIs over 14 playoff games in October.

He is listed at No. 1 on TSN's Top 75 MLB free agents list.