The winter meetings are underway in Nashville as the MLB off-season gets set to kick into high-gear. Here is a roundup of all the latest moves and rumours from around the league.

Ohtani holding up the action?

It's been over a month since the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series, but not much has happened in the MLB off-season since. Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Reynaldo Lopez and Nick Martinez -- all pitchers -- are the only players to sign for $10 million or more this winter.

Shohei Ohtani, quite possibly the biggest free agent in the history of the sport, is still unsigned and according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, that could be holding up much of the market.

Feinsand notes that it's possible Ohtani could sign at the winter meetings, which run until Wednesday, which should then open up the floodgates for a number of other free agents to do the same. Other reports have indicated Ohtani's decision may come after the meetings end and could stretch into late December.

Feinsand writes the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be the favourites to land Ohtani, but the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs appear to be involved as well. Feinsand adds that Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo, have remained tight-lipped throughout free agency, creating increased speculation and conjecture regarding the two-way star's next team.

Lee hits the open market

Jung-Hoo Lee will officially be posted on Monday by his team in the Korea Baseball Organization, the Kiwoom Heroes, according to Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency.

This means Lee is free to negotiate with MLB teams for 30 days.

#KBO posting: Outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee will be officially posted for #MLB clubs on Monday, Dec. 4, in U.S. time, Lee's KBO team, Kiwoom Heroes, just announced.

The 30-day negotiating window for Lee opens at 8 am ET on Dec. 5. — Jeeho Yoo (@Jeeho_1) December 4, 2023

The New York Post's Jon Heyman notes that the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres are among the many interested teams.

The 25-year-old outfielder slashed .318/.406/.455 with six home runs and 45 RBI for the Heroes in 85 games during the 2023 season. He was ranked as the 12th best free agent in the 2024 class according to Scott Mitchell and Steve Phillips.

Trade with Braves clears out money for Mariners

The Seattle Mariners sent former top prospect Jarred Kelenic, pitcher Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White to the Atlanta Braves Sunday night in exchange for pitchers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal was "quite simply a money dump" for the Mariners, who sent out about $20 million in the deal.

The Braves-Mariners deal was quite simply a money dump for Seattle. Atlanta takes on the salaries of White and Gonzales and gets Kelenic, whose upside remains tantalizing. Phillips was a second-round pick in 2022 and Kowar a first-rounder in 2018. @RyanDivish was on full deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 4, 2023

Heyman notes that Randy Arozarena or Isaac Paredes of the Tampa Bay Rays could be a potential trade fit for Seattle after opening up payroll space and a hole in left field with Sunday's trade.