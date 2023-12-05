The winter meetings are underway in Nashville as the MLB off-season gets set to kick into high-gear. Here is a roundup of all the latest moves and rumours from around the league.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell and TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips unveiled their Top 50 MLB Free Agents last month.

Blue Jays take first big step in Ohtani sweepstakes?

According to multiple reports, superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani met with the Toronto Blue Jays at their headquarters in Florida.

Late last night, in the story of the Winter Meetings so far, @Ken_Rosenthal reported that Shohei Ohtani is believed to have met with Jays officials at their headquarters in Florida. Assuming right, the Jays should be presumed to be not a long shot but a serious player for Ohtani. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2023

Ohtani is the biggest name on the market, and reports are swirling that his contract could finish in excess of $600 million.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman indicates that if Ohtani met with the Blue Jays at their headquarters, that would establish them as a "serious player" for Ohtani.

Ohtani earned his second American League Most Valuable Player award last season after hitting .304 with 44 home runs and pitching to a 3.14 earned runs average with 167 strikeouts in 132.0 innings.

Eduardo Rodriguez picking up steam

Right-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is reportedly nearing a contract with an unnamed team.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that Rodriguez has met with multiple teams and may sign a contract in the next few days.

Eduardo Rodríguez's free-agent market is moving quickly, and he could reach a decision prior to Shohei Ohtani.



Rodríguez is in Nashville and has had multiple in-person meetings with teams, as @JonHeyman first reported.@MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2023

Rodriguez had perhaps the best season of his career last year with the Detroit Tigers, pitching to a 3.30 earned runs average with 143 strikeouts in 152.2 innings.

The native of Venezuela opted out of the final three years of his five-year, $77 million contract that was signed ahead of the 2021 season.

Mariners interested in Bellinger?

The Seattle Mariners are interested in signing free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Viewed by many - including TSN's Steve Phillips and Scott Mitchell - as the best hitter on the market this season outside of Ohtani, Bellinger hit .307 with 26 home runs and 97 runs batted in for the Chicago Cubs last year.

He finished 10th in National League Most valuable Player voting and earned a Silver Slugger award.

Multiple teams interested in utilityman Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees, is drawing interest from "about 12 teams," according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has interest from about 12 teams, including the Yankees. Teams considering IKF for super utility, shortstop or third base. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2023

Kiner-Falefa, 28, hit .242 with six homeruns in 113 games this season for the Yankees. His OPS+, which assigns a numerical value to a hitter's overall production at the plate for a season, was 78, where 100 would be the rating of a league-average hitter.

The native of Honolulu, HI made multiple appearances at third base, left field, centre field and right field for the Yankees last year.