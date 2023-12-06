MLB off-season rumours blog: Soto talks with Yankees intensifying

The winter meetings are underway in Nashville as the MLB off-season gets set to kick into high-gear. Here is a roundup of all the latest moves and rumours from around the league.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell and TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips unveiled their Top 50 MLB Free Agents last month.

Yankees may be making progress on Soto trade

After Tuesday's big news featured the New York Yankees acquiring an outfielder in a trade - they got Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox - they may be progressing toward acquiring another.

Trade talks between the San Diego Padres and Yankees had reportedly slowed to a halt, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi indicates that talks have intensified and a trade may be imminent.

Soto is a three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger award winner, as well as a World Series champion in 2019 with the Washington Nationals - all before the age of 25.

Young pitchers Michael King and Drew Thorpe are expected to headline the return for the Padres, if the deal is completed.

Dodgers active in trade talks while hunting Ohtani

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are still in hot pursuit of top free-agent target Ohtani, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal indicates that they are also keeping trade talks open with some other teams.

Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers is a name Rosenthal mentioned, as he would fit a glaring need in their rotation.

Willy Adames is also a trade target for the Dodgers, as he would provide an upgrade over shortstop Gavin Lux.

Rodriguez deal not considered imminent

Free agent right-hander Eduardo Rodriguez met with multiple clubs at the Winter Meetings in Nashville, but his agent, Gene Mato, said Wednesday that the plan is to "take a breath" and consider all options before engaging further on a deal, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Rodriguez had perhaps the best season of his career last year with the Detroit Tigers, pitching to a 3.30 earned runs average with 143 strikeouts in 152.2 innings.

The native of Venezuela opted out of the final three years of his five-year, $77 million contract that was signed ahead of the 2021 season.

Padres may also look to deal infielder Cronenworth

While a trade involving superstar outfielder Soto seems imminent, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that the Padres may also be open to dealing utilityman Jake Cronenworth as well.

Cronenworth was named an All-Star in 2021 and 22, but hit just .229 with 10 home runs in 127 games for the Padres in a down year in 2023.

The 29-year-old started primarily at first base last year (94 out of 124 starts were at first, with the remaining at second base), but has made starts at every infield spot in his career. In 491 career MLB games, Cronenworth has hit .249 with 52 HR and 227 RBI.