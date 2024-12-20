Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a relatively quiet off-season so far with their only significant move being the acquisition of Gold Glove-winning infielder Andrés Giménez from the Cleveland Guardians earlier this month.

However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the "perception within the industry remains that the Jays are desperate to do something big."

On top of that list appears to be signing star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term extension. Rosenthal reports that the Jays are in talks with Guerrero Jr. regarding an extension as he gets to set to enter his final year of arbitration in 2025 before entering free agency next winter.

Following Juan Soto's recording breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, Rosenthal reports that a deal in the $500 million or $600 million range for Guerrero Jr. seems more "realistic" than a $400 million deal.

Rosenthal adds that Ross Atkins and the Blue Jays will likely need to pay a premium if they want to ink Guerrero to an extension before he gets a chance to test free agency.

A four-time All-Star, the 26-year-old Guerrero Jr. is coming off one of his best seasons in 2024, hitting .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs alongside a .396 on-base percentage and a .940 OPS over 159 games.

His 6.2 WAR was his best since reaching 6.7 in 2021 when he finished second in MVP voting behind two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Guerrero Jr. will be entering his seventh season with the Jays in 2025 after debuting as a 20-year-old in 2019.

What about Bo Bichette?

The 26-year-old shortstop will also be a free agent for the first time following the 2025 season as his future in Toronto remains murky.

Dealing with injuries, Bichette had the worst season of his career in 2024, hitting just. 225 with four homers and 31 RBIs alongside a .277 on-base percentage and a .598 OPS over 81 games.

Rosenthal says the Blue Jays "do not appear nearly as interested in signing him as they do Guerrero Jr."

The Blue Jays are reportedly open to moving Bichette for a high price, multiple executives from rival teams told Rosenthal. However, Rosenthal adds a big return for Bichette seems unlikely given his down year in 2024 and the Blue Jays "do not appear to be shopping" the native of Orlando.

Bichette will earn $16.5 million this season.

As for free agents, Rosenthal reports that the Blue Jays are the on "periphery" of the race to sign two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, but are more likely to look elsewhere on the market.

Earlier this week, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Blue Jays have shown interest in star pitcher Corbin Burnes and bringing back outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.