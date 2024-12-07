Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

Cubs eyeing rotation help

The Chicago Cubs are looking for additional way to fortify their starting rotation even after signing left-hander Matthew Boyd, according to The Athletic's Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma.

Mooney and Sharma report the Cubs have kept right-hander Walker Buehler "on their radar" but add "the soaring cost of arms may have pushed the right-hander out of their preferred range."

Chicago signed Boyd to a two-year, $29 million deal earlier this week. Despite him being effective last season with a 2.72 ERA, Boyd made just eight starts and has not completed a full season as a starter since 2019.

Buehler struggled in 2024, going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 16 outings. However, he did not allow a run in his final three postseason appearances and recorded the final three outs for his first career save as the Los Angeles Dodgers closed out the New York Yankees in five games.

Rangers add Houser

The Texas Rangers and right-hander Adrian Houser are in agreement on a minor-league deal that includes an invite to big league camp, according to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball.

Houser, 31, struggled in 2024, going 1-5 with a 5.84 ERA in 23 appearances for the New York Mets.

He spent the previous seven seasons of his big league career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cards gauging the market on Arenado

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is believed to be available this off-season and it appears the St. Louis Cardinals are doing what they can to gauge the market.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Cardinals are working from a "very limited" list of Arenado's preferred teams as they consider trade possibilities for the future Hall-of-Famer. Arenado has a no-trade clause and would be able to veto or approve any deal including him.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell wrote Friday that Arenado could be a fit for the Toronto Blue Jays as they aim to plug a hole at third base. The 33-year-old is owed $74 million through 2027.

Arenado has spent the last four seasons in St. Louis after being acquired via trade from the Colorado Rockies. Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBI in 152 games last season.

The Cardinals missed the playoffs for the second straight year in 2024 and appear to be considering a variety of trades this off-season to reset their roster.

Soto sweepstakes nearing end

It seems like we're going to have a resolution to the Juan Soto saga in the next few days.

According to multiple reports, Soto is expected to make his decision near the start of MLB's winter meetings in Dallas, which officially open on Monday, Dec. 9.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Friday the Blue Jays, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are all thought to have made offers to Soto in the $700 million range. Heyman notes the Los Angeles Dodgers are also still in the Soto sweepstakes despite being behind in the bidding.

Heyman adds that no team is believed to have separated themselves financially yet, which is making Soto's decision challenging.

Soto is the clear No. 1 player available this winter, coming in at the top spot on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list from last month. TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips predicted in the piece that Soto would sign with the Mets for 14 years and $701 million, ever so slightly topping Shohei Ohtani's deal from last off-season.

Sasaki to be posted at winter meetings

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki is expected be posted at MLB's winter meetings, which begin Sunday, opening a 45-day window for MLB teams to sign him.

Passan notes his signing will likely come after Jan. 15 when the new international signing period opens and teams have their bonus pools replenished.

The 23-year-old went 10-5 last season for Nippon Professional Baseball's Chiba Lotte Marines, recording a 2.35 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 111.0 innings.

He is the No. 2 player on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list released last month, behind superstar outfielder Juan Soto at No. 1.

Swanson has surgery

Shortstop Dansby Swanson had core surgery in early October but is not expected to miss any time, the Chicago Cubs announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old slashed .242/.312/.390 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI in 149 games last season for the Cubs, his second on the North side.