Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

Free agent tracker

Trade tracker

TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents

Romano a non-tender candidate?

Major League Baseball's non-tender deadline is Friday evening and according to the Toronto Sun's Rob Longley, a Blue Jays fan favourite could be among those let go.

Longley reports multiple sources have told him that closer Jordan Romano could be non-tendered Friday, springing the Markham, Ont., native into free agency a year early.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell reported earlier this month that Romano could be a non-tender candidate heading into his final year of arbitration and coming off an elbow procedure that ended his season in July.

"While the surgery to address an impingement isn’t expected to be an issue by the time spring training arrives, Romano’s effectiveness combined with his potential price tag has some viewing him as a potential non-tender candidate on the Nov. 22 deadline. [General manager Ross] Atkins added fuel to the fire when he mentioned in October that Romano would not be handed the closer role for 2025, and that the back end of the bullpen is something they could address in free agency," Mitchell wrote on Nov. 4.

MLB Trade Rumours projects Romano to earn about $7.75 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, which Mitchell notes could be spread around to other parts of the bullpen for a team desperately in need of late-inning help. MLBTR also lists him as a non-tender possibility on their list posted Friday.

The 31-year-old appeared in just 15 games in 2024 due to injury. He posted a 6.59 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP to go along with eight saves and 14 games finished. He was an All-Star the previous two seasons and from 2020 to 2023, had a 2.29 ERA with 97 saves in 199 appearances. Romano (105) ranks third on the Blue Jays' all-time saves list behind Tom Henke (217) and Duane Ward (121).

Romano has spent all six of his MLB seasons with the Blue Jays after making his debut in June of 2019.

Other non-tender possibilities

MLB's non-tender deadline always sends a few interesting names into free agency available for any team to sign. Here are some names MLB Trade Rumours thinks could be on the market by Friday evening's deadline in addition to Romano:

OF Andrew Vaughn (White Sox)

2B Brendan Rodgers (Rockies)

3B Santiago Espinal (Reds)

3B Josh Rojas (Mariners)

SS Jorge Mateo (Orioles)

OF Trent Grisham (Yankees)

OF Miguel Andujar (Athletics)

OF Austin Hays (Phillies)

OF Mike Yastrzemski (Giants)

SP Paul Blackburn (Mets)

SP Griffin Canning (Braves)

SP Aaron Civale (Brewers)

SP Austin Gomber (Rockies)

SP Triston McKenzie (Guardians)

SP Cal Quantrill (Rockies)

RP David Bednar (Pirates)

RP Camilo Doval (Giants)

RP Erik Swanson (Blue Jays)

RP Dillon Tate (Blue Jays)

RP Gregory Soto (Orioles)