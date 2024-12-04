Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

Free agent tracker

Trade tracker

TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents

Do the Jays have a realistic chance in Soto sweepstakes?

All off-season, multiple reports have indicated the Toronto Blue Jays are on the shortlist of teams superstar free agent Juan Soto is considering signing with. Soto and his representatives met with the Jays in addition to a handful of other teams last month and a report from earlier this week indicates there is "widespread belief" Toronto may come in with the highest offer.

But according to a new article from MLB.com featuring the opinion and reporting of a number of beat writers, the Blue Jays might not have much of a chance at actually signing Soto at the end of the day.

"I, for one, find it hard to believe [Mets owner] Steve Cohen is going to allow himself to get outbid by the Blue Jays. Or by anyone, really," New York Mets reporter Anthony DiComo said in the discussion.

MLB.com senior national reporter Mark Feinsand notes that even if the Jays slightly top the Mets' or New York Yankees' best offer, it might not be enough.

"To get a player to move to another country, they almost HAVE to be the highest bidder. But I spoke with four people around the league today, none of whom believe Soto will wind up in Toronto, even if the Jays are the highest bidder," Feinsand said, adding Toronto would likely have to significantly outbid both New York teams.

"I'm not going to comment specifically on pursuit (or) lack thereof," Jays general manager Ross Atkins said earlier this week. "The interest is obviously there from all 30 teams."

Reports indicate Soto took offers from the Jays, Mets, Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. His agent, Scott Boras, said Soto is starting to eliminate teams from negotiations.

“We’ve had meetings with a number of franchises. He’s begun the process of eliminating teams and doing things and so he's — Juan is a very methodical thinker. So we’ll see. But I don’t think anything is imminent in the near future," Boras told reporters Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Soto is the clear No. 1 player available this winter, coming in at the top spot on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list from last month. TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips predicted in the piece that Soto would sign with the Mets for 14 years and $701 million, ever so slightly topping Shohei Ohtani's deal from last off-season.

Reds in the market for bats

After fortifying their rotation earlier this off-season, the Cincinnati Reds are now looking to add hitters.

Team president Nick Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon that the Reds “are looking to add hitters” and have a "little bit of flexibility right now."

"Most likely it’s going to be an outfielder over an infielder, but I wouldn’t rule anything out just yet," Krall said.

The Reds brought back right-hander Nick Martinez via the qualifying offer and also completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals to acquire righty Brady Singer in exchange for infielder Jonathan India.

Sheldon notes that Michael Conforto, Max Kepler, Jurickson Profar, Teoscar Hernandez and Paul Goldschmidt could make sense as potential adds for the team.

Holmes likely to depart Yankees

Dan Martin of the New York Post wrote on Monday that reliever Clay Holmes is expected to sign with a team other than the New York Yankees in free agency this year.

Holmes began the year as Yankees closer and made his second All-Star team but the ninth inning job down the stretch of the season to Luke Weaver. According to Joel Sherman, also of the New York Post, teams are inquiring about Holmes transitioning from the bullpen to the starting rotation. Holmes has not started a game in the big leagues since 2018 but as Sherman notes, Holmes has started in the minor leagues and teams looking to turn relievers into starters is being more and more common.

Recent examples include Seth Lugo with the Kansas City Royals, Reynaldo Lopez with the Atlanta Braves and Jordan Hicks with the San Francisco Giants. Reports indicate right-hander Jeff Hoffman, who excelled out of the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen this past season, is also drawing interest as a starter.