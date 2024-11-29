Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

Free agent tracker

Trade tracker

TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents

Kim nearing posting agreement?

Infielder Hyeseong Kim left for Los Angeles Friday afternoon to prepare for his move to MLB via posting, reports Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News.

Yoo adds that no posting date has yet been set, and Kim's Korea Baseball Organization team, the Kiwoom Heroes, said they are in talks with Kim's agency at CAA.

The 25-year-old slashed .326/.383/.458 with 11 homers and 75 RBI in 127 games with Kiwoom last year, his eighth professional season.

He is ranked as the No. 42 free agent on TSN's Top 75 list unveiled earlier this month. TSN Blue Jays Reporter and TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips described Kim as having a "a speed and defence profile."

Kim profiles as a utility player and has even less power than Ha-Seong Kim, who hit 30 bombs in his final KBO season but has maxed out at 17 here. Hyeseong’s KBO high is 11.

Interest in ex-Jays outfielder

A handful of clubs have expressed interest in outfielder Socrates Brito, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Brito played parts of four big league seasons before joining the KBO's Kia Tigers from 2022 on.

He slashed .310/.359/.516 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI in 140 games this past KBO season, building on impressive campaigns in 2022 and 2023.

Brito appeared in 17 games with the Jays during the 2019 season, hitting .077 with two RBI. He played parts of the 2015, 2016 and 2018 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.