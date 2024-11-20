Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

Free agent tracker

Trade tracker

Royals searching for offensive upgrade

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Royals have shown interest in upgrading their offence and potential targets have started to emerge.

C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported over the weekend that a Brady Singer for Jonathan India swap with the Cincinnati Reds could make sense with the Royals eyeing India and the Reds among the teams looking to deepen their starting rotation.

MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported Tuesday the Royals have checked in on Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, although nothing has progressed deeply yet. Rogers adds the Royals' search for a bat is primarily focusing on the trade market as opposed to free agency. Kansas City also reportedly believes they have a pitching surplus, making a deal involving Singer or another back-end arm possible.

The Royals finished 13th in runs scored and 14th in team OPS least season while finishing in the top 10 in both team ERA and total runs allowed.

Martinez only qualifying offer accepted

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Nick Martinez was one of only 13 players issued qualifying offers this off-season to accept ahead of Tuesday evening's deadline.

The 12 players who declined remain free agents and if a new team signs them, their previous team will receive draft pick compensation.

Martinez accepted the Reds' offer on Sunday, meaning he will be paid $21.05 million for next season and be a free agent next winter.

He went 10-7 last season with Cincinnati for a 3.10 ERA in 42 outings, 16 of them starts.

Mets trade for Siri

The New York Mets landed an outfielder on Tuesday, but it wasn't the one many fans were hoping for as the Juan Soto sweepstakes continue.

The Mets completed a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire speedy centrefielder Jose Siri in exchange for right-hander Eric Orze.

Siri slashed .187/.255/.366 with 18 home runs and 47 RBI, also stealing 14 bases.

Orze, 27, made two appearances with the big club in 2024. He had a 2.92 ERA in 43 Triple-A outings.