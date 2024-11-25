Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

Free agent tracker

Trade tracker

TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents

Brewers add ex-Jays lefty

Yusei Kikuchi wasn't the only former Toronto Blue Jay to find a new team on Monday.

According to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers have agreed to a minor-league deal with an invitation with and invite to big league camp with left-hander Thomas Pannone.

Pannone, 30, spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Jays, recording a 5.43 ERA in 49 games during his time with the Jays. He also appeared in one game with the Brewers in 2023.

Jays most likely to overpay?

Multiple reports indicate the Toronto Blue Jays are aiming to do something big this winter, but according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, they might have to overpay to get it done.

Nightengale wrote in a column posted Monday that he believes the Jays are the most likely to overpay free agents this winter due to a unique set of circumstances. Nightengale notes that with president Mark Shapiro in the final year of his contract and stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette heading into the final years of theirs, Toronto might have no choice but to come in well ahead of other bidders on certain players to convince them to sign north of the border.

"This is why no one believes Soto is coming their way unless they dramatically outbid the Mets," Nightengale wrote, adding there is pressure on them to not only reach the playoffs, but make noise, having not won a playoff game since 2016.

Nightengale reports the Jays would have to "make easily the highest offer" to land top free agent starters Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, along with outfielder Anthony Santander who they "badly covet."

How does Kikuchi's deal affect starter market?

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Yusei Kikuchi's three-year, $63 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels could make the price of starting pitching go up.

Heyman notes that pitchers like Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, Jack Flaherty, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and Walker Buehler, who all had seasons and markets comparable to Kikuchi, should have their fortunes boosted by Kikuchi's deal.

Heyman adds that Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, all considered to be a tier above Kikuchi and the others, should come in with deals well above that benchmark.

Kikuchi joins Angels

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have reached a three-year, $63 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old spent last season between the Blue Jays and Astros, going from the Toronto to Houston in a mid-season trade on July 29. He was 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA in 22 starts for the Jays but came on strong down the stretch, going 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 outings for the Astros, bringing his season ERA down to 4.05.

Kikuchi had the best season of his career the year before in 2023, going 11-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 167.2 innings pitched.

He was the No. 13 player on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list from earlier this off-season.

Soto ready to receive offers?

Up until now, teams involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes have been courting the superstar outfielder without making formal offers. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, that is about to change.

Olney reported Sunday that a source involved in Soto talks expects teams to begin forwarding offers this week. Olney adds that to date, the process has been about Soto meeting with teams and club officials and about the two sides getting to know one another.

Multiple reports indicate Soto has met with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers over the previous two weeks. The Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals have interest as well, but it's unclear whether a meeting actually took place.

Olney told TSN 1050 Toronto two weeks ago that while he expects the Blue Jays to do "some big stuff" this winter he had not "talked to anyone who really believes he’s going to sign with any team other than the Yankees or the Mets."

However, Heyman said last Tuesday he believes the Jays are the second most likely team behind the Mets to land Soto due to their ability to present a large financial offer.

Soto is the clear No. 1 on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list and is expected to receive one of the largest contracts in sports history this off-season.