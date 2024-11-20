Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

Rockies bring back Stallings

The Colorado Rockies have re-signed catcher Jacob Stallings on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2026, it was announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old slashed .263/.357/.463 with nine home runs and 36 RBI in 82 games last season. He's also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins over the course of his big league career.

Cubs, Guardians strike deal

The Chicago Cubs have acquired right-hander Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians, reports ESPN Jeff Passan.

Morgan, 28, appeared in 32 games last season and posted an impressive 1.93 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP.

Morgan made his MLB debut during the 2021 season and has spent the entirety of his big league career with the Guardians.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports infielder Patrick Wisdom has been designated for assignment by the Cubs.

The 33-year-old has spent the past five seasons with the Cubs, slashing .171/.237/.392 with eight homers and 23 RBI in 75 games.

Yankees make pitch to Soto

The New York Yankees met with free agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto on Monday in Southern California according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that meeting with Soto and owner Hal Steinbrenner went "very well."

Heyman adds that as has been the case with the rest of Soto's meetings, things were more introductory in nature. Heyman also points out that while Soto did spend the 2024 season with the Yankees after coming over in a trade last winter with the San Diego Padres, Steinbrenner had not gotten the chance to know Soto as well as he has some longer-tenured Yankees like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

Soto is believed to have met with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to the Yankees. Heyman reported on Tuesday that the Philadelphia Phillies had not yet met with Soto but planned to in the near future.

Soto’s next deal is expected to approach Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million payday from last winter over a 14 or 15 year term.

Soto, 26, helped the Yankees reach the World Series this past season, hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs alongside a .419 on-base percentage and a .989 OPS over 157 games in 2024, his seventh season in the majors. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic hit .327 with four homers and nine RBIs over 14 playoff games in October.

He is listed at No. 1 on TSN's Top 75 MLB free agents list.

Royals searching for offensive upgrade

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Royals have shown interest in upgrading their offence and potential targets have started to emerge.

C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported over the weekend that a Brady Singer for Jonathan India swap with the Cincinnati Reds could make sense with the Royals eyeing India and the Reds among the teams looking to deepen their starting rotation.

MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported Tuesday the Royals have checked in on Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, although nothing has progressed deeply yet. Rogers adds the Royals' search for a bat is primarily focusing on the trade market as opposed to free agency. Kansas City also reportedly believes they have a pitching surplus, making a deal involving Singer or another back-end arm possible.

The Royals finished 13th in runs scored and 14th in team OPS least season while finishing in the top 10 in both team ERA and total runs allowed.

Martinez only qualifying offer accepted

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Nick Martinez was one of only 13 players issued qualifying offers this off-season to accept ahead of Tuesday evening's deadline.

The 12 players who declined remain free agents and if a new team signs them, their previous team will receive draft pick compensation.

Martinez accepted the Reds' offer on Sunday, meaning he will be paid $21.05 million for next season and be a free agent next winter.

He went 10-7 last season with Cincinnati for a 3.10 ERA in 42 outings, 16 of them starts.

Mets trade for Siri

The New York Mets landed an outfielder on Tuesday, but it wasn't the one many fans were hoping for as the Juan Soto sweepstakes continue.

The Mets completed a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire speedy centrefielder Jose Siri in exchange for right-hander Eric Orze.

Siri slashed .187/.255/.366 with 18 home runs and 47 RBI, also stealing 14 bases.

Orze, 27, made two appearances with the big club in 2024. He had a 2.92 ERA in 43 Triple-A outings.