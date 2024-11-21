Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

Jays among possible Snell suitors?

Last year, Blake Snell did not sign with the San Francisco Giants until March 19. This time around, he appears to be looking for a much earlier resolution to his free agency, and is taking meeting with clubs interested in a top flight starter.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday that Snell recently met with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, and either has possibly met or will meet with the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

Rosenthal notes that while Snell (32) may be older than other free agent starters Max Fried (30) and Corbin Burnes (30), however he would not be attached to a qualifying offer that would cost a team signing him a draft pick.

According to Rosenthal, the Blue Jays are pursuing all three pitchers as they seek to add an elite arm to their rotation.

Sasaki's agent denies rumours of pre-arranged Dodgers deal

The Juan Soto sweepstakes may be getting all the shine this off-season but where 23-year-old Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki signs could end up being nearly as impactful long-term.

According to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, people "have continuously speculated behind closed doors that the outcome is predetermined" with the Los Angeles Dodgers signing Sasaki at some point early next year after his official posting.

Drellich adds that executives have informally brought suspicions of an unwritten agreement to the commissioner's office. Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, denied such an agreement existed.

“While a bunch of executives who should know me better and do a lot of business with me insult my integrity by insinuating that I would be a part of some type of nefarious agreement,” Wolfe told The Athletic, “in reality, this is just poor sportsmanship.”

Drellich reports the Dodgers have $2.5 million remaining in their international signing bonus pool for this period, and have $5.1 million next season. Some teams will be able to offer Sasaki north of $7 million, but industry speculation heavily leans toward him signing with the Dodgers given the success of fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and L.A.'s need for pitching.

The 6-foot-2 righty finished up his fourth NPB season for the Chiba Lotte Marines in 2024, going 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 111.0 innings pitched. He has a lifetime NPB ERA of 2.10.

Sasaki is ranked at No. 2 on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents of 2024 list unveiled Thursday.

Steinbrenner says keeping Soto a 'priority'

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner told reporters Wednesday that retaining superstar outfielder Juan Soto was a priority for the team this off-season.

“He's definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series,” Steinbrenner said via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “I've got ears. I know what's expected of me. So, look, it's been a priority. We wouldn't have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn't.”

Steinbrenner also said his meeting with Soto, which happened earlier this week in Southern California, went well and included “a very honest, back-and-forth dialogue.”

Soto is the clear No. 1 on TSN's Top 75 list and is expected to receive one of the largest contracts in sports history this winter.