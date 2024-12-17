Follow along for all the latest news and rumours from around the Major League Baseball off-season.

Blue Jays have interest in Burnes, Hernandez

The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, continue to be seen as the favourites to land starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.



Burnes, 30, is expected to command a salary north of $245 million, but Feinsand says the Blue Jays have shown a willingness to spend, based on their pursuit of Juan Soto, who signed with the New York Mets earlier this month, and Shohei Ohtani before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.



The right-handed Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.096 WHIP, and 181 strikeouts in 2024, his lone season with the Baltimore Orioles.



Feinsand also reports the Blue Jays are interested in a reunion with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who spent last season with the World Series champion Dodgers.



Hernandez hasn’t been able to strike a deal with the Dodgers so far and is reportedly seeking a three-year contract in the range of $22 million to $24 million per season.



The 32-year-old Hernandez, a righty bat, swatted 33 home runs along with 99 RBI and a .272 batting average in 154 games last season.

