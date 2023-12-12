With the off-season's big prize in Shohei Ohtani off the board, teams look elsewhere to build their rosters. Here is a roundup of all the latest moves and rumours from around the league.

Plenty of interest for Yamamoto

With Shohei Ohtani now off the board to the Los Angeles Dodgers, fellow Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the next biggest prize available.

The 25-year-old right-handed starting pitcher, who has spent his entire seven year pro career in Japan, has already met with high profile teams in the New York Yankees, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants and will meet with the Boston Red Sox in the coming days, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand adds that two or three additional teams will also meet with him, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yamamoto's deal is expected to be worth over $200 million, possibly reaching $250 million or more over eight years, according to Feinsand.

The native of Bizen, Japan was tremendous with the Orix Buffaloes of the Pacific League in 2023, posting a 17-6 record with a 1.16 ERA and a 0.860 WHIP with 176 strikeouts over 171 innings pitched.

Over seven seasons in Japan, Yamamoto has a 75-30 record with a 1.72 ERA and 986 strikeouts over 967.2 innings pitched. He has won three straight Eiji Sawamura Awards as the league's top pitcher as well as three Pacific League MVPs.