Here is a roundup of all the latest moves and rumours from around the league as teams focus on the offseason's other big names, following the signing of Shohei Ohtani and the trade of Juan Soto.

Orioles, Braves the favourites for Cease

The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles are the favourites to land right-hander Dylan Cease in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale adds that the White Sox were disappointed the Los Angeles Dodgers sent righty Ryan Pepiot to the Tampa Bay Rays in last week's Tyler Glasnow trade as Chicago had strong interest in Pepiot in their earlier talks with the Dodgers about Cease.

The 27-year-old went 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA in 33 starts with the White Sox. The year before, he was 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184.0 innings pitched, finishing second in American League Cy Young voting behind Houston's Justin Verlander.