Here is a roundup of all the latest moves and rumours from around the league as teams focus on the offseason's other big names, following the signing of Shohei Ohtani and the trade of Juan Soto.

Dodgers, Rays discussing Glasnow trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in trade talks with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

In addition to Glasnow, the Dodgers would acquire outfielder Manuel Margot in exchange for starter Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca.

Glasnow, 30, pitched in 21 games for the Rays in 2023 and held a 3.53 earned runs average with 162 strikeouts in 120.0 innings pitched. In 127 career MLB games pitched, the Newhall, Calif. native has a 3.89 ERA with 678 strikeouts in 529.2 innings pitched.

Margot, 29, played 99 games last season with a .264 average, four home runs and nine stolen bases.

Pepiot has made just 17 appearances (10 starts) in his major league career and holds a 2.76 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 78.1 innings pitched. The 26-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Deluca, 25, played 24 games last season with the Dodgers, slashing .262/.311/.429 with two home runs and six RBI in 42 plate appearances.

Yamamoto Meetings Continue

The Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants have already met with the 25-year-old Japanese Phenom, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. He also reports the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have scheduled meeting with Yamamoto.

Nightengale believes the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, and Giants are expected to be part of a bidding war for the righty, whose contract is expected to reach $300 million.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers move close to acquiring Rays ace Tyler Glasnow after extensive trade talks Tuesday, here are the five most intriguing players on the free agent/ trade markets and where they can land. https://t.co/kYUH7mUOWT — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 13, 2023

The native of Bizen, Japan was tremendous with the Orix Buffaloes of the Pacific League in 2023, posting a 17-6 record with a 1.16 ERA and a 0.860 WHIP with 176 strikeouts over 171 innings pitched.

Blue Jays Remain Interested in Bellinger

As the Jays continue to make additions to the lineup, Nightengale says the Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs are the two teams in the race to sign the former National League MVP, adding that he is seeking a potential 10-year, $250 million contract.

Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI in 130 games for the Cubs.

Brewers ink Ross

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed pitcher Joe Ross to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday. The 30-year-old underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career in June 2022 and did not pitch in 2023.

Ross last pitched with the Washington Nationals in 2021, posting a 4.17 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 20 appearances (19 starts). He struck out 109 batters over 108 innings.