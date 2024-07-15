Keep up with all the rumours ahead of MLB's July 30 trade deadline.

White Sox looking to sell

The Chicago White Sox are looking to cash in on two of their biggest trade chips this season and have been shopping both starter Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The San Diego Padres reportedly made an offer for Crochet but were quickly rejected. Nightengale adds that the White Sox fully intend to move Crochet, despite some general managers are beginning to doubt that Crochet will be dealt.

The Yankees are reportedly interested in Crochet but the White Sox have pushed to acquire top prospect Spencer Jones in any deal between the two teams. The 23-year-old outfielder has 10 home runs and 46 RBI in Double-A this season

Crochet, 25, is 6-6 this season with a 3.02 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 150 strikeouts over 107.1 innings pitched. He was named to his first All-Star team as he leads the American League in strikeouts.

Chicago is cautiously optimistic that Robert will have a high enough trade value to move at the deadline.

The oft-injured outfielder has played just 45 games this season, hitting .236 with an OPS of .804 to go with 11 home runs, 23 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He was an All-Star last season when he hit 38 homers over 145 games. It was the only time in his five-year career that Robert has surpassed 100 games played.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal appeared on "The Windup" podcast Monday and believes the Seattle Mariners are a team of interest in the pursuit of Robert at the deadline.

The White Sox are also reportedly shopping starter Erick Fedde, who has a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts this season.

Chisholm on the move?

Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm has been shopped by the club all season. Nightengale reports that the Mariners are the favourites to land the 26-year-old.

A 2022 All Star, Chisholm is slashing .249/.321/.727 this season with 12 home runs, 18 stolen bases and 42 RBI.

The Mariners currently sit in first in the AL West with a 52-46 record but have the third-worst offence in the majors, scoring just 3.87 runs per game.

Miller Time?

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller could be traded at the deadline.

The A's could get a haul for Miller, who was named an All-Star for the first time in his career after posting a 2.27 ERA and 15 saves in the first half. He has struck out 70 batters over 39.2 innings.

The 25-year-old is under team control through 2029.

Could the Rangers Sell?

Rosenthal believes the Texas Rangers could be selling at the deadline as their playoff odds sit at just 10 per cent.

The Rangers have several pieces that could be moved in relievers Kirby Yates and David Robertson, as well as starter Nathan Eovaldi. Rosenthal adds that an Eovaldi trade would be surprising but the team could try to sign him back after trading him.

The 34-year-old has a 2.97 ERA in 16 starts this season.