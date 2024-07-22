We are just over one week away from the MLB trade deadline. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league:

Blue Jays open for business

The Toronto Blue Jays have signaled to other teams they intend to compete in 2025 and their focus heading into this year's trade deadline remains on moving players scheduled to become free agents at the end of 2024, including starter Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Danny Jansen and reliever Yimi Garcia, among others, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Olney notes this is being interpreted by some other teams that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette -- each set for free agency after 2025 -- will not be moved this summer. Olney adds that two rival officials say they believe the Jays would listen to offers for any player, including Guerrero and Bichette, but would need to be overwhelmed.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported over the weekend the team could also entertain offers for starters Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt, who are each under contract for next season. He added that it is "highly unlikely" Guerrero or Bichette are moved this summer, but the Jays could look to deal either of them at this time next year if they aren't more successful in 2025.

First baseman/DH Justin Turner and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier are also slated to hit free agency and could be moved ahead of the July 30 deadline.

Quiet deadline coming on the North side?

The Chicago Cubs do not expect to be buyers at next week's trade deadline, according to a report in The Athletic.

Chicago heads into play Monday 10 games back in the National League Central and 3.5 games out of the final NL wild card spot with five teams ahead of them.

The Cubs do however have an expectation of competing in 2025 and do not feel pressure to creep under the $237 million luxury tax threshold. They will go into the deadline as listeners, according to The Athletic.

Yankees eyeing Crochet?

The New York Yankees are all-in, and that could mean they will try to pry left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Crochet is in his first season as a starter at the big league level and has been excellent all season, going 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA and a league-best 150 strikeouts in 107.1 innings pitched.

Rogers notes the Yankees could even be inclined to move one of their top prospects, including Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones, if the situation warranted.

Rogers reports the team is also eyeing bullpen help, listing Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins or Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals as potential fits.

Orioles, Dodgers gunning for Skubal?

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are engaged in talks with the Detroit Tigers on star left-hander Tarik Skubal, according to Nightengale.

Nightengale adds that it's a longshot Skubal will be traded and the Tigers are only likely to move him if they become overwhelmed with an offer. However, Nightengale also writes the Orioles have the prospect assets to pull off a deal, and according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Tigers have had a scout watching Baltimore's Triple-A Norfolk Tides games in recent days.

Skubal is one of the leading candidates for the American League Cy Young Award so far this season, going 10-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 116.0 innings pitched.

Braves add depth

The Atlanta Braves are signing utilityman Whit Merrifield on a major league deal, according to multiple reports.

Released by the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this month, Merrifield joins a Braves team that just lost second baseman Ozzie Albies, who suffered a fractured wrist Sunday and is expected to miss about eight weeks.

The 35-year-old Merrifield joined the Phillies on a one-year deal this off-season but struggled in 53 games, slashing .199/.277/.295 with three home runs and 11 RBI.