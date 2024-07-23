The MLB trade deadline is one week today on July 30. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league as the clock ticks closer:

Bassitt a candidate to move?

While multiple reports indicate the Jays are focused on trading players not under contract for next season, The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath predicts starter Chris Bassitt could be on the move ahead of the July 30 deadline.

McGrath writes that Bassitt, who is under contract through next season, could fetch the Jays a decent return in what is perceived to be a seller's market. McGrath adds the team is set on competing again in 2025 and does not feel pressure to move the veteran right-hander, though he could help bolster a farm system in need of upper-level depth, especially on the pitching side.

Bassitt signed a three-year, $63 million deal prior to last season and has been solid in 20 starts so far in 2024. The 35-year-old is 8-8 with a 3.71 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 114.0 innings pitched, though he does have a 1.42 WHIP, his highest since his rookie season in 2014.

Bassitt won an AL-best 16 games last season and recorded a 3.60 ERA in exactly 200 innings spread out over 33 starts.

Jays' Garcia drawing interest

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia is a "popular name among contenders" according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The veteran right-hander is scheduled to become a free agent after the season and is one of many Blue Jays expected to move by next week's July 30 trade deadline. Passan also notes the team is focusing on trading pending free agents Yusei Kikuchi, Trevor Richards, Danny Jansen and Justin Turner.

Passan adds Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who are each slated to hit free agency after the 2025 campaign, are unlikely to be moved.

Garcia, 33, is enjoying one of his best seasons thus far, pitching to a 2.48 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 29.0 innings pitched. This is his third season with the Jays after joining the team as a free agent in December of 2021.

Alonso off the market

The New York Mets will not likely make first baseman Pete Alonso available, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Alonso is scheduled to be a free agent this winter but the Mets enter play Tuesday at 51-48, holding a half-game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates for the final NL wild card playoff spot. Sammon adds it is not likely the Mets will reconsider Alonso's status even if they stumble in the next week leading into the deadline.

The 29-year-old is slashing .241/.322/.449 with 19 homers and 51 RBI in 99 games so far this season.

The latest with the Dodgers

Jon Heyman of the New York Post said on MLB Network Monday he believes Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert "makes sense" for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers have gotten little production from their outfielders this season. According to MLB Network, as of Monday, L.A. ranks 24th in batting average (.226), 22nd in on-base percentage (.297), 21st in OPS (.680) and 19th in WAR (-1.3).

Heyman adds that starter Garrett Crochet could also work, pointing out the Dodgers wouldn't be as in need of innings from him than some other potential suitors. Crochet is in his first full season as a starter and has nearly doubled his career-high in innings this season as a professional.

Heyman also pointed to the Dodgers' track record of bringing in big names at the deadline over the years.

“It could go a number of ways. They’ve always been very aggressive at the deadline. They’ve done an excellent job. Look, they’ve got Machado, they’ve got Darvish, they’ve got a number of guys at the deadline. They could go a number of different routes," he said.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported Monday the Dodgers are seeing an "impact arm" after designating Canadian starter James Paxton for assignment on Monday.

“(We’re) certainly looking for impact-type players,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said via Ardaya. “We think our team right now is really good, especially once we get back to full strength. Targeting starting pitching, but it’s going to be an impact-type arm.”

Ardaya also notes the team has been connected to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, but adds the odds of the Tigers trading the star left-hander are "slim."

Yankees big-name prospects not off the table?

Passan reports the New York Yankees are all-in at this year's trade deadline and have not completely ruled out moving top prospects Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez.

Passan adds that while chances of a deal involving either player are slim, general manager Brian Cashman is motivated to stop the team's freefall in the AL East and is not going to take anything off the table. The Yankees head into play Tuesday having gone 6-9 during the month of July and currently sit 1.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the division.

Dominguez and Jones are prospects Nos. 25 and 73, respectively, on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list.

According to Passan, the Yankees are seeking late-inning relief help, a versatile infielder, an impact bat and an elite starter, if the price is right.