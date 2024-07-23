The MLB trade deadline is one week today on July 30. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league as the clock ticks closer:

Jays' Garcia drawing interest

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia is a "popular name among contenders" according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The veteran right-hander is scheduled to become a free agent after the season and is one of many Blue Jays expected to move by next week's July 30 trade deadline. Passan also notes the team is focusing on trading pending free agents Yusei Kikuchi, Trevor Richards, Danny Jansen and Justin Turner.

Passan adds Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who are each slated to hit free agency after the 2025 campaign, are unlikely to be moved.

Garcia, 33, is enjoying one of his best seasons thus far, pitching to a 2.48 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 29.0 innings pitched. This is his third season with the Jays after joining the team as a free agent in December of 2021.

Yankees big-name prospects not off the table?

Passan reports the New York Yankees are all-in at this year's trade deadline and have not completely ruled out moving top prospects Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez.

Passan adds that while chances of a deal involving either player are slim, general manager Brian Cashman is motivated to stop the team's freefall in the AL East and is not going to take anything off the table. The Yankees head into play Tuesday having gone 6-9 during the month of July and currently sit 1.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the division.

Dominguez and Jones are prospects Nos. 25 and 73, respectively, on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list.

According to Passan, the Yankees are seeking late-inning relief help, a versatile infielder, an impact bat and an elite starter, if the price is right.