The MLB trade deadline is less than one week from now on July 30. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league as the clock ticks closer.

Could a limited market change the Jays' plans?

Multiple reports indicate the Toronto Blue Jays will primarily look to move players not under contract for next season given their desire to retool and attempt to be competitive in 2025.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, a limited market could spur a change in approach for the Jays' front office, even if their current intention is to hold onto controllable players.

“Nice to say, when push comes to shove, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, we’ll see whether they hold to that or not. I’m not saying that they’re not being truthful with what they’ve said because that might be their intention, but in this trade climate right now where you have, arguably, 21 or 22 teams that believe they can make the playoffs, that leaves a limited number of sellers," Feinsand told TSN Radio 1050 on Tuesday.

"And so the teams that are looking to buy could potentially be in a position to overpay. And if the Blue Jays get some offers for guys they think are overpays, then they’re going to have to decide is trying to contend in 2025 the priority, or can you jumpstart a rebuild by making a couple trades with your controllable guys and really boosting your farm system by getting a lot of young talent in?"

Feinsand notes that Garrett Crochet is the primary starting pitcher on the market and the Detroit Tigers could also decide to move ace Tarik Skubal, but a lack of other quality options available could make the Blue Jays consider making Chris Bassitt available. Bassitt is under contract through 2025 and has been effective this season, pitching to a 3.71 ERA in 20 starts.

"Bassitt is a guy who I think would help a lot of teams and I know a lot of teams would be willing to part with some young talent to get him if they think he can be the difference between advancing through October or not," Feinsand said.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath predicted Bassitt could be on the move despite the Jays' intentions to remain competitive in 2025.

Dodgers looking to add impact bat?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled to get production from their outfield this season and are looking at adding an impact bat ahead of next Tuesday's deadline, according to Feinsand.

Feinsand notes Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays would fit the Dodgers' needs. Arozarena has had a down year overall, slashing just .209/.315/.392 with 15 homers and 35 RBI in 98 games. But the 29-year-old has heated up of late, recording a .908 OPS in July.

Feinsand adds that Tampa has historically dealt players before reaching their final years of salary arbitration. Arozarena has two more years of arbitration and is making $8.1 million this season.

The Mantua, Cuba, native has spent the past five seasons with the Rays, bursting onto the scene as a postseason star in 2020 as the Rays advanced to the World Series.

Astros targeting Paredes

The Houston Astros are eyeing pitching upgrades at the trade deadline, but also have their eye on Tampa Bay Rays' infielder Isaac Paredes, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

Rome notes the Astros believe Paredes, a pull hitter, should benefit from Minute Maid Park's setup, which measures only 315 down the line in left field.

Paredes has three more seasons of club control after 2024 and was an All-Star this season. Through 96 games, the 25-year-old is slashing .250/.352/.455 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI. He had 31 home runs and 98 RBI a season ago.

Rome also notes the Astros have a gaping hole at first base, which Paredes could help fill.

Reds shopping bullpen arms

The Cincinnati Reds are making it known they will trade relief pitchers ahead of next week's trade deadline, reports Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans in The Athletic.

Rosenthal and Rosecrans note this does not necessarily mean the Reds will go into the deadline as sellers and instead will look to solve a roster crunch by shipping out bullpen arms. However, The Athletic notes a more dramatic seller's path also remains possible for the Reds, who were swept by the Washington Nationals coming out of the All-Star break and sit last in the American League Central division at 48-53.

The Reds own the seventh best bullpen ERA in baseball (3.51) heading into play Wednesday.