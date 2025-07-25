MLB Trade Rumours: Red Sox unlikely to move on from Duran

With the MLB Trade Deadline set to pass on July 31, TSN.ca keeps you up to date on all the latest rumours from the league.

Red Sox appear unlikely to move Jarren Duran this summer

Multiple reports indicate that the Boston Red Sox, who have revitalized their season with a 10-game winning streak earlier in July and own the third wild-card spot in the American League, are unlikely to trade star outfielder Jarren Duran at the deadline.

Duran is coming off a brilliant season in which he led the major leagues in doubles (48) and triples (14), and finished eighth in AL MVP voting with a .285 batting average.

However, the Red Sox already parted with one star hitter in trading third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in June, and have a bevy of prospects coming up that may be blocked from playing time by Duran.

ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that the Red Sox are not likely to make any big deals this summer, while Heyman reports that the Red Sox are believed to be unlikely to move Duran, despite considerable interest from the San Diego Padres, per reports.

Boston (55-49) is in a difficult spot in the standings to decide a path at the trade deadline, and the next week of games will go a long way to deciding what their plans will be.

Woeful Rockies listening on relievers

The Colorado Rockies (26-76) are the worst team in baseball by a wide margin, and are predictably selling at the deadline to try to jumpstart their farm system.

When a team threatens to break the all-time record for most losses in a season, as the Rockies have been at times this year (they're on pace to lose 121 games entering Friday, which would tie last year's Chicago White Sox for the worst record in the modern era), an important problem presents itself: how many players on this roster are contending teams interested in adding?

Per The Athletic's Katie Woo, the Rockies are listening to offers on two high-powered arms in their bullpen, Victor Vodnik and Seth Halvorsen.

Vodnik has a 3.00 earned-run average over 31 games, while Halvorsen owns a 5.02 ERA with nine saves in 39 appearances.

Vodnik's fastball has averaged 98.5 miles per hour, while Halvorsen's fastball regularly eclipses 100 mph - only Mason Miller and Jhoan Duran have a higher average fastball velocity.