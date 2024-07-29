Market for Kikuchi slowing down?

Tuesday's MLB trade deadline continues to creep closer, and teams have already begun making moves. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league as the clock ticks closer. Follow every deal here with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Tracker

Interest around the league for Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuch has been slowing down, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Appearing on TSN1050 Monday morning, Olney revealed that there is a "general lack of enthusiasm" from other general managers around the Japanese southpaw.

"I think he's down the list when it comes to pecking order in the starting pitching market. [Garrett] Crochet is as the top, and then you've got Jack Flaherty, there's guys like Erick Fedde of the Chicago White Sox, and what I'm hearing from other teams is that they're kind of like 'Well, [Kikuchi] is okay, he's got talent, but... he finds a way to lose sometimes.' That was a little eye-opening for me, because I thought when this whole process started that he might be one of the more coveted guys, and that is not the sense that I get.

"I continue to hear that the Blue Jays are focused on 2025, on trading some of these rental players, guys who are headed into free agency for minor league assets that could help things going forward. But they don't want to do anything big."

Kikuchi, 33, is in the final season of a three-year, $36 million contract signed with the Blue Jays in 2022. Since signing that deal, Kikuchi has gone 21-22 with a 4.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 384.0 innings pitched for the team.

Toronto sits in last place in the American League East with a record of 49-56, and have already traded Danny Jansen, Yimi Garcia, and Nate Pearson as the club looks to retool their roster ahead of next season.

Yankees, Mets linked to Snell

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell is garnering interest from both teams in the Big Apple, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Snell, 31, signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants this past offseason, which includes an opt out that could see the left-hander back on the market this winter.

It would be a welcome addition for the Yankees, who's rotation owns the second-highest earned run average in baseball since the middle of June.

The Mets currently hold a 0.5 game lead for the third and final NL wild card spot, and with starters Kodai Senga and Christian Scott on the shelf for the foreseeable future, adding an ace like Snell could be too enticing to pass up on.

The two-time Cy Young winner has struggled at times this season, but over his last five starts has allowed five earned runs across 28.2 innings. In his most recent start, Snell struck out 15 batters in six innings against the Colorado Rockies, confirming his status as an intriguing arm for any team looking to bolster their rotation.