Umpire Angel Hernandez is retiring from Major League Baseball, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

According to Nightengale’s report, Hernandez and MLB have spent the last two weeks negotiating a financial settlement.

Hernandez released a statement on Monday, confirming the report:

"Starting with my first Major League game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues.

"There is nothing better than working at a profession that you enjoy. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way, including our locker room attendants in all the various cities."

"I have decided that I want to spend more time with my family."

"Needless to say, there have been many positive changes in the game of baseball since I first entered the profession. This includes the expansion and promotion of minorities. I am proud that I was able to be an active participant in that goal while being a Major League umpire."

Hernandez last worked an MLB game on May 9.

He was the subject of many controversies for his ability to umpire the game, including during Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox when three of his calls were overturned by video review in the first four innings of the contest.

Hernandez sued MLB in 2017 for racial discrimination.

The 62-year-old alleged that he had been discriminated against because he had not been assigned to a World Series crew since 2005.

The lawsuit was dismissed in U.S. District Court in 2021.