ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mookie Betts and Kevin Kiermaier homered in a five-run sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the skidding St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Friday night.

The offensive outburst gave Justin Wrobleski his first major league win. The left-hander was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day to make his fifth career start.

Wrobleski (1-1) allowed four runs and four hits — including three homers — in five innings as the NL West leaders stopped a two-game skid.

Evan Phillips and Joe Kelly each worked a scoreless inning of relief. Michael Kopech earned his 10th save this season and first with the Dodgers after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox last month.

Betts led off the sixth with his 12th homer and Miguel Rojas greeted reliever Andrew Kittredge with an RBI single that tied it at 4. Kiermaier's three-run homer gave the Dodgers the lead.

Miles Mikolas (8-10) gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings as the Cardinals lost their fifth straight game. Mikolas, who has won just once since June 22, permitted seven hits and struck out seven.

