TORONTO (AP) — More than 15 months after signing a free-agent deal with the Red Sox, right-hander Lucas Giolito was set to make his Boston debut Wednesday night with a start at Toronto.

The Red Sox activated Giolito off the injured list Wednesday and put left-hander Brennan Bernardino on the bereavement list. Giolito had been sidelined since spring training because of a strained left hamstring.

In March, Giolito left his first spring start against Philadelphia after one inning when his hamstring tightened.

The 30-year-old signed a $38.5 million. two-year contract with Boston before last season, but didn’t pitch in 2024 because of a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament.

He went 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA in five minor league rehab starts.

In 2023, Giolito went 8-15 with a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. He allowed 41 homers, second-most in the majors.

After beginning his career with six games for Washington, Giolito went 59-52 with a 4.20 ERA in 162 starts with the White Sox before Chicago traded him to the Angels in July of 2023. After going 1-5 with a 6.89 ERA in six starts for Los Angeles, Giolito was claimed off waivers by Cleveland and went 1-4 with a 7.04 ERA in six starts.

He has a 61-62 record with a 4.43 ERA in 178 starts and two relief appearances.

___

