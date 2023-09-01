Morning Coffee: Acuna delivers historic performance to cap epic 24 hours

Welcome to September!

The US Open is in full flight at Flushing Meadows, Week 1 of the college football season is underway, baseball’s best are battling in L.A., the territorial rivalries are set in the CFL, and the NFL season is right around the corner.

Pumpkin spice is a lock.

What are you parlaying it with this Labour Day weekend?

If you tailed the FanDuel Best Bet in Thursday’s Morning Coffee column, you have some spare change to work with as you look at the menu after we cashed our first play of the college football season with Nebraska +8.5.

The Huskers covered easily in a 13-10 loss to Utah.

I went right back to work this morning looking for another FanDuel Best Bet winner.

Baseball is back with an absolutely loaded Friday slate, and I’m looking to capitalize again with a best bet for tonight’s games.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday Sept. 1, 2023.

Acuna delivers historic performance to cap epic 24 hours

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 24-5 in the month of August. It’s their most wins in a single month in 70 years.

The Dodgers are just the fifth team in the divisional era to win 24 or more games in a calendar month.

Ronald Acuna Jr. made sure they didn’t get to 25.

GRAND SLAM FOR RONNIE'S THIRTIETH HOME RUN OF THE SEASON!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/4naw5y8Xiw — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 1, 2023

The NL MVP favourite hit a grand slam to propel Atlanta to an 8-7 win in Los Angeles in the final game of the month on Thursday night.

Acuna Jr. became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 steals in a single season.

Did you hear about what he was doing before the game?

Ronald Acuña Jr. on Thursday wedding: "Incredible. We have such a beautiful family, with two young boys growing up. I just pray to God that we can stay healthy as we continue to grow as a family.”



Honeymoon? “Whenever the season’s over, but preferably after the World Series.” — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) September 1, 2023

It’s the most unique wedding celebration I’ve ever heard of.

Ronald Acuña Jr. planned to get married in the offseason. But his fiancée’s visa was set to expire, keeping her and the kids away for 3 months. He wanted them here for the stretch run. An LA wedding was arranged in 24 hours.



Then Acuña made history. https://t.co/lYJFVCzUez pic.twitter.com/ByQZrtnwuN — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) September 1, 2023

“I’m not playing against Ronald Acuna.”

Mookie Betts was right when he told reporters that after the game, but he might have to at least match Acuna’s production if the Dodgers are going to beat the Braves in a playoff series.

Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna are like 2 heavy weight boxers exchanging blows in the NL MVP race. absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/B3HJSVYfWk — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) September 1, 2023

Acuna and Betts are in a class of their own as the top two choices to win NL MVP at FanDuel. Acuna is the betting favourite at -145. Betts is the second choice at +100.

Meanwhile, Atlanta and Los Angeles are also in a class of their own when it comes to the World Series futures at FanDuel.

The Braves are the favourite to win it all at +260. The Dodgers are the second choice at +330.

A wild night of baseball between the two best teams in the NL goes to the #Braves by an 8-7 score. Acuña vs. Betts also lived up to the hype.



If you like roller coasters, this was definitely your kind of game.



It's Max Fried vs. Julio Urias in Game 2. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) September 1, 2023

The bad news is that we will have to wait a few more weeks to see these teams compete in the postseason.

The good news is that they are set to go head-to-head three more times this weekend.

September baseball doesn’t get any better than this.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s MLB slate

We cashed our first college football recommendation of the season with Nebraska +8.5 on Thursday.

Cashed the first college football bet of the season featured in Morning Coffee with Nebraska +8.5. 💰



Back to work this morning. ☕️ https://t.co/4QmIsKftcF #GamblingX #CFBPicks #CFBBets @FanDuelCanada https://t.co/x6bl2CMBis — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 1, 2023

This morning, we are looking to head into the long weekend with an MLB FanDuel Best Bet winner.

I’m taking the Texas Rangers on the money line at -152.

Texas has won four of Max Scherzer’s first five starts since they acquired the veteran pitcher at the trade deadline.

Scherzer is officially 3-1 with a 2.64 ERA in a Rangers uniform. He went seven innings in a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on the road in his last start.

Max Scherzer's 9th and 10th Ks. pic.twitter.com/PYtvYS3nrR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 27, 2023

Now he gets to face off against those same Twins tonight at home.

Texas is locked into a battle with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners for first place in the AL West.

Every win will be important as the Rangers look to beat out the Astros and Mariners for first place.

TEX SS Corey Seager finished August w/ a .337/.407/.704/1.111 (33-98) slash line, 10 HR, 6 2B, 21 R, 22 RBI in 24 G. His A.L.-best 10 HR this month are tied with 3 others for MLB lead. Ranks among A.L. Aug. leaders in TB (3rd, 69), RBI (T3rd, 22), R (T3rd, 21), XBH (T3rd, 16). — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) August 31, 2023

While Scherzer has been excellent for Texas, Joe Ryan has really struggled for Minnesota ahead of tonight’s start.

The Twins have lost each of Ryan’s past three starts. He allowed 12 earned runs over 12.2 innings of work over that stretch.

Ryan has produced a 5.04 ERA on the road versus a 3.77 ERA at home this season.

With Scherzer getting the start at Globe Life Field opposite Ryan tonight, I’ll take Texas on the money line at -152 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s MLB slate.