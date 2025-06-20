The Toronto Blue Jays are knocking on the door of the division lead in the American League East. The club sits third in the division with a 40-34 record, three games behind the New York Yankees and a half game behind the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite being denied their sixth series sweep of the season in Thursday’s 9-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Blue Jays are in a good spot after entering the season with uncertainty surrounding the club’s ability to contend.

Now, the Jays are within striking distance of claiming their first division title since 2015.

“There’s so much season left, but yes, you look up and you want to see yourself where you envisioned yourself,” manager John Schneider said. “There’s a lot of talk about the Wild Card, and it’s great that there’s that, but the goal every year is to try to win the division.

“I said that we wanted to put our best foot forward before we get into July, the dog days and the trade deadline,” Schneider said. “It’s nice that we have done that. It keeps the carrot at the end of the stick. It’s right there.”

The Jays’ recent surge has been powered by their bats, led by the familiar duo of superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. This season, the pair has been bolstered by breakout slugger Addison Barger and a resurgent Alejandro Kirk, who is having his best career year at the dish, hitting .313 with seven homers, 34 RBI and a career-best .796 OPS.

“I always try to do whatever the guys in front of me are doing. If they’re hot, I’ve got to get hot,” Guerrero said through a club interpreter. “If they get base hits, I’m trying to get base hits. If they walk, I’m trying to walk. That is something that I definitely use. It’s motivation.”

As the weather begins to heat up, the offence has kicked into another gear, averaging five runs per game in 16 June contests after scoring 3.86 and 4.85 runs per game in April and May, respectively.

The Blue Jays have not won a playoff game since 2016, despite reaching the Wild Card round in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

The Jays will have the chance to close the gap in the division with series’ against the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, and Boston Red Sox before beginning a key four-game set with the Yankees beginning on June 30.

There will be a new face in the rotation against the White Sox, as Spencer Turnbull is set to make his first start with the Blue Jays to open the series tonight at the Rogers Centre.

The 32-year-old has made two relief appearances with the big club since being signed to a one-year deal in May, allowing one run while boasting a 2.08 ERA and a 2.08 WHIP across 4.1 innings.

The Jays could receive more pitching reinforcements soon, as veteran Max Scherzer was impressive in his latest rehab start, going 4.1 innings and striking out eight batter this past Wednesday at Triple-A Buffalo. The three-time Cy Young winner signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Blue Jays this past winter