WASHINGTON (AP) — Cade Povich limited Washington to a run in 6 2/3 innings, Ryan O’Hearn and Cedric Mullins had RBI singles in the fifth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Nationals 2-1 on Thursday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Povich (1-2) allowed four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one.

Mullins has hit safely in six straight games and has seven hits in that span. O’Hearn ended an 0-for-8 skid.

After Nasim Nunez reached third base in the ninth for the Nationals, Felix Bautista got Amed Rosario to ground out to shortstop Gunnar Henderson for his third save. The Orioles are 1-12 this season when scoring three or fewer runs.

Washington shortstop CJ Abrams went 0 for 4 in his return from a strained right hip flexor. He made a spectacular catch on a line drive to rob Jorge Mateo of a base hit in the fifth.

Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Key moment

With one out in the fifth, Ramón Laureano’s double to left field off Gore put the Orioles in business, sparking the two-run rally. The right fielder has five hits, including a double and three homers, in his last five games.

Key stat

Nationals reliever Cole Henry struck out four in two innings.

Up next

Orioles RHP Brandon Young (0-0, 6.75 ERA) was set to start at Detroit against RHP Casey Mize (3-1, 2.22) on Friday night. Washington begins a four-game home series against the New York Mets on Friday night, with Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (2-0, 3.68) set to face RHP Kodai Senga (3-1, 0.79).

