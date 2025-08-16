TORONTO - Myles Straw's timing to have a career game was perfect.

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was in the mix to lose his roster spot with the return of George Springer before the Blue Jays throttled the Texas Rangers 14-2 on Saturday.

But with Springer back after missing 15 games with a concussion, the Blue Jays instead optioned 26-year-old Joey Loperfido to triple-A Buffalo. The 30-year-old Straw would have had to clear waivers.

With a new skinny bat compared to the thicker torpedo bat he had been employing, Straw pounded a three-run homer in the second inning and followed with a two-run blast in the same left-field area in the third for his first multihomer outing and a career-high five RBIs.

"This team is great," Straw said. "The roster is great. Joey's been doing phenomenal. I don't think he could have been doing any better.

"I think there's a really good chance he'll probably be back with us as soon as the rosters expand (in September). He's played his butt off, and he's earned every single bit of being here."

Straw added two singles to lead the Blue Jays' 18-hit attack with a 4-for-5 game. His play overshadowed Springer's return.

The 42,686 fans at Rogers Centre welcomed back Springer with a rousing ovation, leading off the bottom of the first as the Blue Jays' designated hitter.

Springer struck out in his first two at-bats and then legged out an infield hit on a bouncer to third base before being hit by a pitch from position player Rowdy Tellez, who took to the mound for the final two innings.

"Seeing him hauling (his behind) down the line, it's just who he is. He sets the tone for us," Toronto manager John Schneider said.

There was some rust on Springer's game, despite his rehab start in Buffalo on Friday, his first game since July 28, after a fastball from Baltimore Orioles Kade Strowd concussed him.

The 35-year-old Springer homered in the second of his three at-bats on Friday.

"It was really cool to hear the fans before his first at-bat," Schneider said. "It's just a good feeling having him back with his presence, his ability, his personality."

Schneider also felt good about witnessing Straw's performance.

"I remember in spring training, we had him in Group B with some of the younger guys in camp," Schneider said. "He handled that well and just did his thing.

"He's a pretty integral part of the clubhouse. He's kind of tight with everybody. He understands the role that we're asking him to play, and he's playing it really well."

Schneider called Straw "a winning baseball player." He has played on winning teams, such as the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians. The Astros drafted Straw, and he arrived in Toronto from Cleveland in an off-season trade.

"It feels the exact same," said Straw when asked about the similarities to the Houston championship teams. "We're winning. That's what they did over there at the time, and that's what we're doing here.

"I feel like we win a lot of baseball games, which we do, and that's how you win a world championship. You win games."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.