ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi allowed one unearned run in six innings, Jake Burger and Wyatt Langford each homered and drove in four runs, and the Texas Rangers blew out the Los Angeles Angels 13-1 on Tuesday night.

Eovaldi (6-3) gave up five hits, struck out six and walked none to lower his ERA to 1.62 in 15 starts, the best among major league pitchers with at least 80 innings.

Corey Seager hit his 13th homer, Evan Carter drove in three runs, and Texas took advantage of nine walks, with six of those scoring.

Infielder Kevin Newman pitched the final three innings for the Angels and infielder Ezequiel Duran threw the ninth for the Rangers.

Angels starter José Soriano (6-6) did not allow a hit through three innings, but walked three of the first four batters in the fourth.

The Rangers then scored five runs in a span of six pitches for a 5-1 lead. Langford hit a two-run double to left, Carter had a ground-rule, two-run double to left and Burger hit an RBI single.

Texas took advantage of left-hander Sam Aldegheri’s three walks to score four runs in the fifth, making it 9-1.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery left Aldegheri, a top prospect who was called up from Double-A, in long enough to throw 42 pitches in the fifth. Seager’s sixth-inning homer off Aldegheri made it 10-1.

Key moment

Soriano, with a 1-0 lead, threw two strikes to Seager to open the fourth before throwing seven straight balls and walking Seager and Marcus Semien, setting the table for the Rangers’ five-run outburst.

Key stat

Seager is batting .447 (21 for 47) with five homers, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 walks and no strikeouts in his last 13 games against the Angels dating to Sept. 26, 2023.

Up next

Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.68 ERA) will oppose Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (3-4, 5.80) on Wednesday night.

