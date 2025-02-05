The Polar Bear is staying put in the Big Apple

The New York Mets are signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Alonso, 30, was an All-Star last season with the Mets, hitting .240 with 34 home runs and 88 runs batted in.

The slugger is a four-time All-Star and won the Rookie of the Year award in 2019, when he hit a rookie-record 53 home runs.

With an imposing 6-foot-3 frame and weighing in at 245 pounds, Alonso has always been known for his power at the dish.

Alonso led the majors in home runs as a rookie, and has hit 40 or more homers in a season in three of his six campaigns. His 226 HR rank second in the majors since 2019, only behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Alonso is also second in the majors in games played (846) since debuting in 2019, giving a dependable power bat in the first base spot.

For his MLB career, the Tampa, Fla. native has hit .249 with an on-base plus slugging of .854 and 226 HR.