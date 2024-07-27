The Washington Nationals agreed to trade outfielder Jesse Winker to the New York Mets pending physical, according to multiple reports.

Winker, 30, has hit .253 with 11 home runs and 44 runs batted in this season, his first with the Nationals.

Signed to a one-year deal worth $2 million, Winker has bounced back in a major way after a lost season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023 that saw him hit .199 with one home run in 61 games.

The promotion of top prospect James Wood in July bumped Winker primarily to a designated hitter role.

Winker, a lefty bat, has struggled against left-handed pitching this season and projects to be used as a platoon bat against righties.

An All-Star in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds, Winker has hit .263 with 92 HR and 310 RBI in 710 career MLB games with the Reds, Seattle Mariners, Brewers and Nationals.