The New York Mets have added another Soto.

New York acquired left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade on Friday, per multiple reports.

Soto, 30, has a 3.96 earned-run average over 45 games with the Orioles this season. He has 44 strikeouts over 36.1 innings and recorded his only save of the season in a clean ninth inning on Thursday.

A two-time All-Star with the Detroit Tigers, Soto joins his fourth team in his seventh major-league season.

The Mets are sending two prospects to the Orioles in return: righty relievers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster.

Aracena was the No. 19 prospect in the Mets system, per MLB Pipeline, while Foster was not ranked. Foster has a sparkling 1.01 ERA in 19 games at Double-A this season, but was shelled in two games - one start - at Triple-A.

The Mets enter play on Friday atop the National League East division at 59-44, a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies. Their lineup already features the richest player in baseball, after signing outfielder Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract in December.