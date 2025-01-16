The New York Mets are bringing back outfielder Jesse Winker on a one-year deal worth approximately $8 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman adds the deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and is pending a physical.

The 31-year-old Winker split last season between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets, slashing .253/.360/.405 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI.

He also played in 10 postseason games for the Mets as they advanced to the National League Championship Series, hitting one home run and driving in four.

A former All-Star in 2021, the Buffalo native began his career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and went on to play five seasons there before moving on to the Seattle Mariners in 2022. He played the 2023 season with the Milwaukee Brewers before going from the Nats to the Mets in 2024.

Winker is a career .262 hitter with 95 home runs in 755 career regular season MLB games.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported earlier Thursday that free agent first baseman Pete Alonso's free agency is reaching a critical juncture with the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays among the teams engaged.