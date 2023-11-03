NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher Omar Narváez exercised a $7 million player option for 2024 on Friday rather than become a free agent.

Narváez hit .211 with two homers and seven RBIs as a backup to rookie Francisco Alvarez. The 31-year-old had an $8 million salary in 2023.

An eight-year major league veteran, Narváez has a .255 average with 53 homers and 198 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox (2016-18), Seattle (2019), Milwaukee (2020-22) and the Mets. He was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2022, when he hit .266 with 11 homers and 49 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb