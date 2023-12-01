The New York Mets have claimed catcher Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, it was announced Friday.

The 32-year-old catcher appeared in 19 games last season for the Blue Jays, slashing .276/.432/.379 with three RBI. He also appeared in three games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023.

A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Heineman was in his second stint with the Jays after originally being claimed off waivers by the Pirates in May of 2022.

He has also spent time with the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants over the course of his four-year big league career. Twenty-nine of his 104 MLB games have come with Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Mets also claimed outfielder and catcher Cooper Hummel off waivers from the Seattle Mariners Friday, the team announced.