The New York Mets have checked in with the Toronto Blue Jays on star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., according to SNY’s Andy Martino.

Martino reported Wednesday that free agent Pete Alonso and the Mets are at a standstill in negotiations as Alonso continues to sit on the free agent market. If the two sides are unable to work out a reunion, Martino detailed what the Mets' options are to replace him.

“We’ve reported that the team is most likely to go internal on that infield if they don’t sign Alonso. But I did report in a column today for SNY.tv that the Mets have checked in with the Blue Jays on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a very big name, but I noted that is unlikely to happen right now. Still fantasy baseball,” Martino said Wednesday on SNY.

“[Guerrero is] not even a player right now on the trade block, but a free agent in one year. And if the Mets don’t have Alonso at that time, you can expect a lot of Mets-Guerrero speculation to ramp up at a later date.”

Jon Heyman of the New York Post also sees a Guerrero trade as unlikely at the moment.

“If Guerrero is traded to the Mets, what would they get? See, that’s my issue with it. I just don’t see it. The Jays just signed Hoffman; they are trying for Sasaki. Obviously they can’t be trading Vlad any time soon before Sasaki makes his decision,” Heyman told Bleacher Report Wednesday.

He also explained how trading Guerrero would be like waiving the white flag on the 2025 season, which is something he believes the front office does not want to do.

“Mark Shapiro, who is the team president, has got a year to go on his contract. Is he really punting on this year? They’re already in for a lot of money. They should have made the playoffs last year with the team that they had on the field, I thought. I don’t see them punting and trading Vlad,” Heyman said.

If the Blue Jays and Guerrero are unable to work out a long-term deal to keep him in Toronto, Heyman points out another team in addition to the Mets that might make a play.

“I do think that they love Vlad Guerrero over in Boston, and as a free agent, if he doesn’t sign with the Blue Jays, I’m saying Boston might have a good shot there.”

Heyman adds that Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas’ name has come up in trade discussions this winter. If he is dealt, that could open a hole at first base.

“Are they going to trade [Casas] this year? I can’t say for sure that they are, but I don’t think that diminishes their interest in Vlad Guerrero long-term. As far as a trade goes, I’ll be stunned if Guerrero is traded this off-season,” Heyman said.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell said on TSN 1050 Toronto’s First Up Wednesday that the Jays have made a couple of contract offers to Guerrero this winter but “haven’t gotten anywhere close” to what he wants. Guerrero has reportedly told the Blue Jays he does not intend to negotiate a potential contract extension past the first day of spring training, giving the two sides less than a month to bridge the gap before Guerrero would apparently test free agency next winter.

The 25-year-old hit a career-best .323 last season with 30 home runs and 103 driven in. His .940 OPS was the highest it’s been since his near MVP season in 2021.