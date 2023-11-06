The New York Mets are hiring Carlos Mendoza as their new manager, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The Mets dismissed former manager Buck Showalter after two seasons at the end of the 2023 campaign as they missed the playoffs with the highest payroll in MLB history.

There is growing belief that Craig Counsell could be leaving Milwaukee for another managerial job, sources tell ESPN. It will not be the Mets, who just hired Carlos Mendoza. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2023

Mendoza, 43, has served as bench coach under Aaron Boone with the New York Yankees for the past four seasons after having joined the organization in 2009.

A native of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Mendoza, an outfielder, appeared in 28 big-league games over two seasons with the Mets and Colorado Rockies.

Mendoza is the second manager to be hired in MLB Monday as the Cleveland Guardians tabbed former big league catcher and Seattle Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt as the 45th manager in team history earlier in the day.

Counsell still on his way out?

Despite the Mets manager job going to Mendoza, Passan reports there is a growing belief Craig Counsell could still leave the Milwaukee Brewers for another managerial job.

Counsell had been connected to the Mets vacancy and reports indicate he could be a candidate to take over the Houston Astros following Dusty Baker's retirement.