ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos each hit two of New York's six home runs to back a steady pitching performance by Clay Holmes as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 9-2 on Saturday night.

The Mets strengthened their hold on the final National League wild-card spot with their second straight win after losing 16 of 21 entering the series.

Holmes (11-6) allowed three hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings to give New York consecutive starts of at least six innings. Rookie right-hander Nolan McLean allowed two runs in seven innings of Friday night's 12-7 win to become the first Mets starter besides David Peterson to last at least six innings since Holmes on June 7.

McNeil hit a three-run homer off Braves newcomer Cal Quantrill in the third. Pete Alonso added a two-run shot off Dylan Lee in the seventh.

Vientos and Starling Marte also connected off Lee in the inning. Vientos and McNeil hit back-to-back homers in the ninth.

Quantrill (4-11) allowed three runs on five hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings before leaving with cramping in his calves. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from Miami on Thursday.

New York set a season high with four stolen bases, including two by Marte.

Key moment

Marte caught a liner from Jurickson Profar in the third and fired a strong throw from left field to the plate. Mets catcher Hayden Senger caught Marte's throw on the fly and tagged out Nacho Alvarez Jr., who was trying to score from third.

Key stat

Quantrill was Atlanta's 17th starting pitcher this season, the most in franchise history. The Chicago White Sox also have used 17 starting pitchers, matching the Braves for most in the majors.

Up next

LHP David Peterson (8-5, 3.18 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mets on Sunday against Atlanta RHP Bryce Elder (5-9, 6.29).

