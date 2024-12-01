The New York Mets and starter Frankie Montas have reached a two-year, $34 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan adds the deal is pending a physical. The Athletic's Will Sammon reports the deal includes a player option for Montas in 2026.

Montas split last season between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, going 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA in 150.2 innings spread out over 30 starts. He also struck out 148 hitters and posted a 1.36 WHIP.

The 31-year-old was traded from Cincinnati to Milwaukee on July 30 in exchange for Jakob Junis, Joey Wiemer and cash.

Montas pitched six of his nine big league seasons for the Oakland Athletics, also spending time with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

The Sainagua, Dominican Republic native owns a 4.09 ERA in 160 career regular season outings.