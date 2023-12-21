The New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as having the best chance at landing free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman adds the Philadelphia Phillies are a potential dark horse as bidding for the 25-year-old right-hander has reached $300 million-plus.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports the San Francisco Giants have been told they're out of the bidding. Pavlovic adds the expectation is Yamamoto will end up with the Dodgers or one of the New York teams. Andy Martino of SNY reports the Mets have not been told they are out.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports Yamamoto is expected to make his decision in the next 48 hours.

Yamamoto is the No. 2 ranked free agent on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents of 2023 list and the top player remaining on the open market after Ohtani and the Dodgers reached a historic 10-year deal earlier this month.

Yamamoto had a 1.42 ERA in 24 starts last season for the Orix Buffaloes, winning the NPB's pitching triple crown for the third consecutive year.

The Bizen, Japan native had a 70-29 record and a 1.82 ERA in seven NPB seasons.