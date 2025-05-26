NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a leadoff double in the ninth inning and scored on Francisco Lindor's sacrifice fly as the New York Mets mounted a late comeback to edge the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

New York managed just two baserunners through the first six innings against Adrian Houser and left the bases loaded in the seventh before Juan Soto delivered a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Steven Wilson (1-1) gave up Taylor's double to start the ninth. Jeff McNeil was intentionally walked and Luis Torrens singled to load the bases before Taylor trotted home on Lindor’s fly to deep right field.

Edwin Díaz (2-0) tossed a hitless inning for the win as the Mets won their third straight game since dropping six of eight.

Mets starter Clay Holmes gave up one run and four hits while throwing a career-high 102 pitches over 5 2/3 innings.

Andrew Benintendi had a sacrifice fly in the fourth for the White Sox, who fell to 17-37. Chicago finished 41-121 last season — the most losses by a big league team since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134.

Houser gave up three hits and walked one while striking out six in six-plus shutout innings against his former team. He went 1-5 with a 5.84 ERA for the Mets last season before being released on July 31.

The right-hander allowed two hits over six innings in a 1-0 win against Seattle in his White Sox debut last Tuesday — his first major league appearance since his Mets finale on July 24.

Houser is the first White Sox pitcher to throw at least six scoreless innings while permitting three hits or fewer in consecutive starts since Michael Kopech in May 2023.

Key moment

Lindor’s walk-off RBI was his third of the season.

Key stat

Chicago went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

White Sox RHP Shane Smith (1-3, 2.26 ERA) faces Mets RHP Tylor Megill (3-4, 3.56) on Tuesday night.

