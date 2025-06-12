The New York Mets have reinstated catcher Francisco Alvarez from the paternity list, while optioning catcher Hayden Senger to Triple-A Syracuse.

The 23-year-old Alvarez last played on June 8 and has played 30 games total for New York, putting up a .250 average, .333 on-base percentage, and a .670 OPS. The Guatire, Venezuela native initially signed into the Mets organization as an international free agent in July 2018.

The 28-year-old Senger returns to AAA after making his majors debut on opening day. The Hamilton, Ohio native played in 13 games for the big club, recording a .179 average, .207 on-base percentage, and a .421 OPS. Senger was drafted by the Mets in 24th round, 710th overall in 2018.