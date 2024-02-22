Kodai Senga's sophomore major league season appears to be delayed.

The New York Mets announced Thursday the 31-year-old righty has been diagnosed with a posterior capsule strain in his pitching arm and is likely to start the season on the injured list.

Kodai Senga has a mild strain of his posterior capsule in his shoulder.



The 2023 All-Star will be shut down for the time being until symptoms subside.

"He was having trouble recovering from his side sessions," Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters. "The way he expressed it was really shoulder fatigue. When it happened a second time, we decided to get an MRI yesterday afternoon. The doctor read the MRI this morning, examined Kodai and we have this moderate strain in his right shoulder."

A native of Gamagori, Japan, Senga signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Mets last offseason.

In 29 starts last season, Senga was 12-7 with an earned run average of 2.98 and a WHIP of 1.220 over 166.1 innings pitched. He struck out 202 batters and walked 77.

The Mets open their regular season on March 28 against the Milwaukee Brewers.